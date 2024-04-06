Israeli Hostage's Body Found in Gaza

The body of an Israeli hostage has been recovered in Gaza , Israel says. Elad Katzir's body was found by special forces in the southern city of Khan Younis, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said. He was taken hostage from his home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel, along with his mother on 7 October. His father was killed on 7 October, the kibbutz said, while his mother Hanna was released in November under a ceasefire, along with 104 other hostages.
Israel-Gaza latest: Netanyahu has blood on his hands, says family of Israeli hostage Mr Katzir's sister Carmit Palty Katzir said her brother had been abandoned and called the Israeli government 'cowardly'. 'He could have been saved if a deal would have happened on time,' Ms Katzir wrote on Facebook. 'Our leadership is cowardly and devoid of political considerations and therefore it didn't happen. 'He was abandoned on 7 October and was abandoned for 183 days in captivity, during which he could returned aliv
Blinken says ‘gaps are narrowing’ over Gaza ceasefire and hostage releaseThe US, Egypt and Qatar have spent several weeks trying to broker a deal between the warring factions.
