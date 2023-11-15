Increasing Numbers of People Struggle to Afford Medical Care

Increasing numbers of people are dipping into their savings or taking out loans to cover the cost of medical care, ranging from hip replacements to cataract removal to therapy for mental health problems. When 11-year-old Holly Evans gets home from school each day, she falls apart. “She has panic attacks, meltdowns and then sobs her heart out”, says her mother, Beverley Evans. Holly has anxiety and, and her family are desperately worried.

“She struggles with eating now, as she feels so anxious all the time … she has a fear of food poisoning, which although she knows is irrational, still stops her from eating her old favourite foods. At times, she doesn’t know why she finds things difficult her friends find a lot easier. She’s wanted to die because she just feels so different to everybody else.”, a neurodevelopmental disorder. A diagnosis would help Holly get support and treatment, but the family have been told there is a five-year waiting list to obtain an assessment on the NHS – let alone treatment

