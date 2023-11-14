Mum urges people to sign petition for brain tumour research after son's death

A mum from Diss, in Norfolk, who lost her 15-year-old son to a brain tumour is urging people to sign a charity petition to increase Government funding for research into disease to find a cure. Michelle Doe lost her son Callum in August 2020, just 20 months after his diagnosis with a diffuse midline glioma brain tumour (often known as a DIPG).

In the days leading up to Christmas 2018, Callum, who had always been healthy, suffered with headaches, vomiting and double vision which were put down to a tummy bug. After he had an episode which turned out to be a seizure while the family were watching the film Nativity, Callum was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Michelle, also a mum to Abigail, is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness. She said: “It was terrifying because I’d lost an uncle to a brain tumour a couple of years previously, I remember feeling completely num

