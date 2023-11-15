Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz Reopens After Extensive Transformation

's high street, Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz, has reopened its doors after an extensive transformation. The revival, led by the acclaimed Divercity Architects (previous hotel projects include, for example) in collaboration with French interior designer Carole Topin, pays homage to the luxury hotel's cultural heritage while embracing a modern vision.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Divercity Architects) Originally envisioned in 1906 by Swiss architect Nicolaus Hartmann, Grace La Margna St Moritz is a symbol of Alpine craftsmanship and Engadin Art Nouveau architecture. Nikolas Travasaros, founder of Divercity Architects, explains, 'Keeping typical components of Alpine resorts, we quickly decided to introduce some catalyst moments to spark an element of surprise and add to the timeless and sophisticated feel of the hotel. It doesn't have to be one or the other; it's a conversation through time and space.'Catering to 21st-century demands, Grace La Margna St Moritz delivers an interplay of historical and contemporary architectur

