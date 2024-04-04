Glasgow's Rat Infestation Nightmare Worsens, Hindering Investment and Worker Safety

Glasgow's rat infestation nightmare has worsened, with parts of the city becoming 'no-go areas' for cleansing workers. The GMB Union blames chronic cuts and the council's failure to take responsibility. The union warns that the high levels of rubbish and rats are hindering investment, impacting jobs and the local economy. Worker safety is also a concern, as staff have been hospitalized due to rat-related injuries.

A new study reveals that Glasgow has the highest number of pest control callouts in Scotland and the UK. The rat problem has gained attention during the city's recovery from Covid and in preparation for COP26

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow's rat problem worse than ever and there are now no-go areas in cityEXCLUSIVE: Rat infestations in Scotland's biggest city have got 'ten times worse' putting refuse workers at increasing risk, says Chris Mitchell of the GMB.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rat catcher who caught rat size of a dog warns they're 'getting bigger'Kieran Sampler has killed about 50,000 rats during his lifetime

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Council in Glasgow must get to grips with rat problem in cityGlasgow's rat infestation nightmare is worse than ever refuse workers say.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rat Infestation in Glasgow: A Growing Public Health RiskThe rat problem in Glasgow is worsening, with overflowing bins, flytipping, and a thriving rat population. Local politicians have failed to address the issue, despite numerous calls to pest control. Rats pose a serious public health risk, carrying diseases and outnumbering humans in the city. Urgent action is needed to tackle this growing problem.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow Mortons Rolls worker punched colleague and broke jaw in row over work ethicDavid McDougall, 33, turned on Dalton Miliken at Mortons Rolls in Glasgow's Drumchapel. McDougall initially argued with Mr Miliken due to his work ethic.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »