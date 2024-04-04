Brimfield Folk Club to Host First Americana Festival

Brimfield Folk Club is organizing its first Americana Festival this summer, featuring 14 bands from the Bluegrass, folk, jazz, and blues traditions. The festival will be held on July 6, and will also include clog dancing and a Big Smoke Barbecue.

Americana music has been growing in popularity in the UK.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First and Deputy First Minster deny 'gesture politics' at GAA club puck about“It is a great thing to get out there, have some new experiences and learn from each other and that is the way forward”

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to headline Shrewsbury Folk FestivalBosses say the international group are at the top of their wishlist.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella: Perfect slice of Americana in sunny MalagaAfter a taste of conceptual Americana on the Costa del Sol? The Hard Rock Hotel Marbella offers nostalgic ‘vibes’ and a 24/7 party atmosphere

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella: Perfect slice of Americana in sunny MalagaAfter a taste of conceptual Americana on the Costa del Sol? The Hard Rock Hotel Marbella offers nostalgic ‘vibes’ and a 24/7 party atmosphere

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

'I tried the bottomless £15 deal taking on Wetherspoons... but had to stop'A major high-street restaurant chain is taking on Wetherspoons' Curry Club, Chicken Club and Steak Club - but is it worth paying £15?

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Researchers jimmy OpenAI's and Google's closed modelsInfosec folk aren’t thrilled that if you poke APIs enough, you learn AI's secrets

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »