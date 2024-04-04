Rat Infestation in Glasgow: A Growing Public Health Risk

It's unacceptable, in Scotland’s largest city, that there are places so rife with rats that refuse workers consider them “no-go areas”. The problems in Glasgow of overflowing bins, widescale flytipping and thriving populations of vermin only seem to be getting worse. Chris Mitchell of the GMB says politicians locally and at Holyrood have completely failed to get to grips with the situation since it first came to major national attention in 2021.
Glaswegians made more than 5000 calls to pest control for rats and mice last year – while binmen say they’re finding them “everywhere”. This absolutely cannot continue. Rats aren’t just a nuisance and a menace to refuse workers, they also carry disease – making them a serious public health risk. With rats outnumbering humans in Glasgow by at least two to one, the powers that be should be doing all they can to tackle this bligh
