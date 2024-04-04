Fresh wave of train strikes to cripple services in Greater Manchester and the UK

Train services across Greater Manchester and the UK will be crippled again this weekend due to a fresh wave of train strikes. All the major train companies which operate in the region will be affected. Members of train drivers union Aslef are embroiled in a 20-month dispute over jobs with no sign of a breakthrough and no plans for any talks. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel, with some areas having no services on strike days.

An overtime ban is also in place from Thursday to Saturday and for 48 hours from Monday which is likely to cause delays and cancellations to services. A strike on Friday will hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands and London Northwestern. On Saturday train drivers will walk out on Northern, TransPennine Express, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER and Heathrow Expres

