Gers fan and son's mammoth trip to Dundee game called off for second time

A Gers mad father and son have made the mammoth trip from South Wales for tonight's clash with Dundee only for the game to be called off for the second time . Thomas Fish , 30, and his boy, Ollie , 6, first travelled from their home near Merthyr Tydfil to Dens Park on March 17 for the scheduled fixture before it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch .

Club sponsors Rhino Express and Pipeline Energy Solutions found out about the story and offered to pay for their travel and hotel for the rescheduled bout due to take place today, April 10, reports Glasgow Live. However, as the crossed the Forth Rail bridge it was announced that the game against Dundee had been cancelled for a second time Thomas said: "I'm disappointed by it all. "The first time you can get over it. The second time round it becomes a complete embarrassment. "Every other club in Scotland seems to manage to get their games on fine. I'm not sure if we'll come to the game next week. "We were kindly covered by the two club sponsors this time but it's more time off work and school. It'd be nice to get to the game but it's a risk because there is no guarantee it will be on. "The pitch seems to be waterlogged after a sneeze. In top flight football this shouldn't be happening." Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

