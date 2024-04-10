Woman admits burying two dead babies in south Wales home

A woman has admitted to burying two dead babies in a home in south Wales. The bodies of two babies were found at a home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022. It’s thought they died sometime between January 2017 and November 2022. Egle Zilinskaite, 30, has now pleaded guilty to two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Her former partner, Zilvinas Ledovskis, 49, pleaded not guilty to the same charges and is set to go on trial later this year

Woman Dead Babies Burying South Wales Home Guilty Plea Trial

