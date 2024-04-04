Concerns for Rangers' Trip to Dens Park as Dundee Responds to Match Venue Speculations

Concern has grown for Rangers ' scheduled trip to Dens Park next week after Dundee responded to claims their match against Motherwell could be moved to a different stadium. Philippe Clement's side are due to face Dundee on Wednesday, April 10 after the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last month. However, fresh fears for the match have been sparked this morning after claims Dundee could be forced to find alternative arrangements for their match on Saturday against Motherwell .

It was reported Dundee chiefs could face a late scramble to source an alternative stadium solution should the pitch at Dens Park be deemed unplayable - the club branded reports as"very much media speculation". But, heavy rainfall in Dundee has caused concern for supporters of another call-off - or the potential for the match to be moved to a different venue dependent on this weekend and any further impact on the pitc

