Former Police Chief Faces Possible Criminal Offence Over Wearing Military Medals

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has completed an investigation into allegations that Nick Adderley, the suspended Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police , misrepresented his military service by wearing military medals . The IOPC has referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as a result. The CPS will now decide whether any criminal charges will be brought.

Mr Adderley, who was previously the head of GMP's Tameside division, is also facing accelerated gross misconduct proceedings

