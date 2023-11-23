Gender of Surgeon and Patient Affects Mortality After Surgery

Among 2 902 756 patients who had surgery, 1 287 845 (44.4%) had operations done by surgeons of the same gender (1 201 712 (41.4%) male patient and male surgeon, 86 133 (3.0%) female patient and female surgeon) and 1 614 911 (55.6%) were by surgeons of different gender (52 944 (1.8%) male patient and female surgeon, 1 561 967 (53.8%) female patient and male surgeon). Adjusted 30 day mortality after surgery was 2.0% for male patient-male surgeon dyads, 1.

7% for male patient-female surgeon dyads, 1.5% for female patient-male surgeon dyads, and 1.3% for female patient-female surgeon dyad





medical_xpress » / 🏆 101. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patient reports NHS Tayside to police over disgraced surgeon Sam EljamelJules Rose, 55, was one of dozens harmed by Professor Sam Eljamel, who removed her tear duct instead of a brain tumour in 2013. She alleges the NHS effectively 'armed' him 'with a scalpel' and allowed him to cause harm. Prof Eljamel is now understood to be working as a surgeon in Libya.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Zika virus exposure during pregnancy slows fetal growth and affects mother-infant interactionZika virus infection in pregnant rhesus macaques slows fetal growth and affects how infants and mothers interact in the first month of life, according to a new study from researchers at the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Top plastic surgeon warns of devastating impact of fireworks ahead of HalloweenWARNING: This article contains some graphic images

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Surgeon's incredible £1m act in memory of his late dadDr Matee Rajput has opened a hospital in his father's memory

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New insights into how menopause affects women’s lives, health, workplacesA sweeping new paper on menopause by a UVA Health expert and collaborators highlights the profound and sometimes surprising effects the “change of life” can have on women’s lives, health, workplaces and even finances.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Surgeon Opens Hospital in Memory of Late Father Who Died from CovidDr Matee Rajput, a hair transplant surgeon, has opened a £1m hospital in Pakistan in memory of his father who died from Covid. The hospital will provide various facilities including emergency care, laboratories, inpatient wards, and an intensive care unit. The building was funded by the sale of his father's home in the UK and the Samr Trust charitable organization.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »