Tax burden higher than ever despite National Insurance cut

Despite the cut in National Insurance, taxes will be higher at the next election than they were at the last. Indeed the tax burden is higher than at any time since the Second World War. ITV News' experts examine the chancellor's autumn statement. Millions of people in the UK are set to benefit from changes set out by the chancellor in his autumn statement.

The chancellor, seeking to grow the supply side of the economy, also set out a raft of measures aimed at boosting business and growing the economy. “Taken together we will increase business investment in the UK economy by around £20 billion a year over the next decade and get Britain growing,” Mr Hunt said. But Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Britons are "worse off" after 13 years of Conservative government and even with the fall of inflation, "prices are still rising in the shops, energy bills are up and mortgage payments are higher". “The Conservatives have become the party of high tax because they are the party of low growth





itvnews » / 🏆 69. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rachel Reeves supports National Insurance cut but warns of rising tax burdenRachel Reeves, the Shadow Chancellor, has expressed support for the decision to cut National Insurance but cautioned that it will not compensate for the increasing tax burden on working people. She stated that the Labour government, if elected, would maintain the two per cent cut and vote in favor of its legislation. Reeves highlighted the significant rise in taxes on working people and emphasized that the 2p cut does not offset the 10p increase in National Insurance. Additionally, she criticized the Chancellor's Autumn Statement as the Tories' eleventh growth plan in 13 years.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Millions of workers to benefit from National Insurance tax cutTens of millions of workers will benefit from a 2 per cent cut in National Insurance next year, Jeremy Hunt announced yesterday. Some 27 million workers in public and private sectors will benefit from the £8.7billion a year tax cut, which Mr Hunt suggests will incentivise hard work.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Extended National Insurance Contributions Deadline Gives More Time for ConsiderationExtending the voluntary National Insurance contributions deadline until 2025 means that people have more time to properly consider whether paying voluntary contributions is right for them and ensures no-one need miss out on the possibility of boosting their State Pension entitlements.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The people and businesses caught evading tax in NottinghamshireThe UK’s tax and customs authority recently published the details of tax defaulters, which received penalties either for deliberate errors in their tax returns or deliberately failing to comply with their tax obligations

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Jeremy Hunt to Decide on Income Tax CutJeremy Hunt is considering whether to cut income tax, with a decision expected to be made this week. The Chancellor and Prime Minister are leading the decision-making process, while Hunt has already agreed to lower National Insurance for self-employed workers. Positive economic news has influenced the decision, with the Chancellor hinting at tax cuts due to the improved state of the economy.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Cut Taxes and Boost Economy in Autumn StatementChancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce tax cuts and measures to boost the economy in his autumn statement, with the aim of improving the Tories' election chances. The statement will include reducing national insurance rates and making a tax break for companies investing in new machinery permanent. Individuals will also benefit from giveaways and measures to support business growth. The Chancellor's statement is expected to contain 110 growth measures.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »