Hostage release under Israel-Hamas truce delayed until Friday

The release of hostages under a temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants will not begin before Friday, Israel’s national security adviser and the US said, dashing hopes that some would be freed on Thursday.





i newspaper » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel- Hamas war: Freed Hamas hostage Yocheved Lifshitz says militants 'took care' of captivesFreed hostage, Yocheved Lifschitz, 85, and her daughter Sharone, recount Yocheved's experience of being taken hostage by Hamas

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Families of those in Hamas hostage video plead for help in their releaseFamilies appeal for help in releasing hostages held in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Latest Israel-Hamas news: Netanyahu says Israel not seeking to ‘govern Gaza’ as Hamas claims hospiThere have been reports of air strikes at the Al-Shifa hospital in the heart of Gaza City overnight

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader who held 1,000 Gazans 'hostage' in a...Israeli Army releases footage of airstrike that 'killed' Hamas leader. Commander Ahmed Siam and other terrorists were said to be hiding in a school building when they died.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »