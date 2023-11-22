Association between Diet Soft Drink Consumption and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease

In a recent study, researchers investigated the association between diet soft drink intake and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES). MASLD is a common chronic liver disease, and its incidence rate is increasing globally. Currently, diet control and physical exercise are the main prevention and treatment methods for MASLD.

The study aimed to determine if diet soft drinks, which contain artificial sweeteners, are associated with an increased risk of MASLD





