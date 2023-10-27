Surgeon's incredible £1m act in memory of his late dad

A Salford surgeon has opened a hospital in memory of his late father who died from Covid. Dr Matee Rajput, a hair transplant surgeon favoured by celebrities including Katie Price and Gareth Gates, has unveiled the £1m building in Pakistan.

Dr Matee's dad Sana Ullah died in 2021 after contracting the virus. His son, the surgical director at KSL Clinic in Salford, said it had been his father's dream to open a hospital in the area where he grew up in Punjab.

The hospital is set to open in three stages over the coming months, with facilities including a pharmacy, emergency care, laboratories and investigation units, four inpatient wards, a minor operation theatre, a maternity ward and an intensive care unit. The building took 18 months to build and was the land it was built on was funded by the sale of Mr Ullah's home in the UK, where he'd lived since leaving Pakistan in 1990.READ MORE: The top stories across the M.E.N. headtopics.com

It cost about £1 million to build and was funded by the Samr Trust charitable organisation, which Dr Matee's brothers are also co-founders of. The trust says 80 per cent of an expected 40,000 patients will receive free access to healthcare.

Dr Matee said: “It was always our father's dream to open a hospital in Punjab, a very poor and deprived area of Pakistan where he spent much of his younger years before emigrating to the UK. He would always remind us not to forget anyone who came to us for help and was a very generous and charitable man that cared for the wellbeing of complete strangers in the same way he cared for his own family. headtopics.com

"This dream began 40 years ago and is a gift and a blessing for the community of Punjab. We have been overwhelmed with the response so far – and already have a waiting list of patients in need of medical care and support, which clearly demonstrates how vital this kind of facility is within this community.

