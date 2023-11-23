Four Teenagers Found Dead in Overturned Car in Gwynedd

The bodies of four teenagers were found in an overturned car that had left the road near Tremadog, Gwynedd. The car was discovered partially submerged in water after a member of the public alerted the police. The teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, had been missing since Sunday morning. An underwater search team was deployed to the scene by North Wales Police. The council cancelled the switching on of Christmas lights in Shrewsbury as a mark of respect for the deceased teens.

Candles have been lit in their memory at Shrewsbury Abbey





BBCShropshire » / 🏆 86. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Madre's Sunday Feast: A Mexican Twist on the Classic Sunday RoastMadre, a modern Mexican restaurant, offers a unique twist on the traditional Sunday roast with their 'Madre's Sunday Feast'. The feast includes corn chips, guacamole, and a variety of drips. It's a flavorful and satisfying alternative to the classic roast dinner.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden has appeared in court charged with child sex abuseNeil Foden, 66, held the position of Executive Member for Wales at the National Education Union and has been suspended from his roles by Cyngor Gwynedd.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Artificial Intelligence at Ysbyty Gwynedd could save lives and cut NHS wait timesArtificial Intelligence (AI) could be used to save lives and cut NHS waiting times by incorporating it into surgeries.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Young musicians to give Abbey charity concert on Sunday 12th NovemberThe talented musicians at Shrewsbury School will be giving a chamber recital at Shrewsbury Abbey on Remembrance Sunday, 12th November.

Source: shropshirelive - 🏆 55. / 63 Read more »

Barnsley v Shrewsbury TownLive coverage of Tuesday's League One game between Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Crash driver cut free from car after collision with van in ShrewsburyA fire crew used cutting equipment to rescue a car driver who had been trapped following a crash with a van.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »