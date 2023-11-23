Study reveals size distribution and molecular profile of circulating cell-free DNA

Circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is a pool of short DNA fragments mainly released from apoptotic hematopoietic cells. Nevertheless, the precise physiological process governing the DNA fragmentation and molecular profile of cfDNA remains obscure. To dissect the DNA fragmentation process, we use a human leukemia cell line HL60 undergoing apoptosis to analyze the size distribution of DNA fragments by shallow whole-genome sequencing (sWGS).

Meanwhile, we also scrutinize the size profile of plasma cfDNA in 901 healthy human subjects and 38 dogs, as well as 438 patients with six common cancer types by sWGS.Distinct size distribution profiles were observed in the HL60 cell pellet and supernatant, suggesting fragmentation is a stepwise process. Meanwhile, C-end preference was seen in both intracellular and extracellular cfDNA fragments. Moreover, the cfDNA profiles are characteristic and conserved across mammals. Compared with healthy subjects, distinct cfDNA profiles with a higher proportion of short fragments and lower C-end preference were found in cancer patient





