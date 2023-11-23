Girls Aloud Announce Reunion Tour for 2024

Pop group Girls Aloud have announced a massive reunion tour for 2024, bringing their 11-year break to an end. Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola will hit the road in May, playing "all the hits" and "a few favourites of our own", they tell BBC News. "We're going to do our absolute utmost to celebrate her in the most enormous, magical way," says Nicola Roberts. "For us, it will feel very much like she's there," adds Kimberley Walsh. "She came alive on stage. That was the happiest she ever was.

" But tabloid reports that the band have also recorded a new album and filmed a music video are untrue, they say.Girls Aloud race for bandmate Sarah in Hyde Park Girls Aloud were formed 21 years ago on reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals. The format required that they be pitted against a "rival" boyband, One True Voice, with both acts competing for the Christmas number one.They went on to score 20 more top 10 hits, including three further number ones and Brit Award-winning single The Promise.In an era of formulaic pop, they were a blast of fresh ai





