Gwynedd headteacher Neil Foden has appeared in court charged with child sex abuse

North Wales headteacher Neil Foden has appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court accused of child sex abuse.

Foden, 66, is charged with sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, sexual communication with a child, adult abuse of a position of trust and sexual activity with a girl aged 13-17.The pre-trial hearing was adjourned until the 5th of January 2024 and he was remanded into custody.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Guardiola reaction to Foden plus four more talking points from City's derby winManchester City cruised to a derby day success at Old Trafford on an afternoon when Erling Haaland showed he is the best forward in the Premier League. Read more ⮕

Haaland and Foden score as Man City beat Man UtdErling Haaland scores twice and Phil Foden once as Manchester City beat Manchester United comfortably in the derby at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Foden's skill and goalkeeping fails - 2 Good 2 BadMatch of the Day 2 looks at the best and worst of the Premier League action in 2 Good 2 Bad, including some skill from Phil Foden. Read more ⮕

Liam Keen analysis: Wolves pack united behind Gary O’Neil and making stridesThis now feels like a very different Wolves team under Gary O’Neil. Read more ⮕

Strictly viewers saying same thing about Neil Jones and Jowita Przystał's pro performanceThe pro dancers performed to Rick Astley's new song Read more ⮕

Gary O'Neil expresses dissatisfaction with match officials after Newcastle gameGary O'Neil expresses his disappointment with the match officials after the game against Newcastle, stating that the decision to award a penalty against his team was wrong and should have been overturned. Read more ⮕