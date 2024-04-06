Female Thug 'Miss Mizzy' Assaults Strangers in Viral Video Clips

Female thug ' Miss Mizzy ' punches total strangers in viral 'chaos for clout' video clips 'to look cool' and get 'online validation', a friend has told MailOnline. Footage of a violent prankster carrying out random assaults on a London Underground passenger and an employee in a supermarket went viral yesterday. British Transport police have appealed for the woman who was punched in the face on the tube for seemingly no reason to come forward to aid their investigation.

Another video of the same thug shows her getting in an altercation with security staff at a Primark before she is dragged out of the shop. The videos are reminiscent of those filmed by Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, who was locked up in a young offenders institute after flouting a social media ban imposed on him for 'pranks' such as breaking into strangers' home

