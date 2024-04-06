Man Deliberately Hit by Car in Glasgow

A man has been rushed to hospital after being deliberately hit by a car in Glasgow , police have said. Officers were called to the scene on Achamore Road in the Drumchapel area shortly after 11pm on Thursday. The 42-year-old remains at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medics describe his condition as 'stable'. Police locked down the scene overnight and remain in the area on Friday morning as enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Thursday, 4 April 2024, a 42-year-old man was injured after being deliberately struck by a vehicle on Achamore Road, Drumchapel, Glasgow. “He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as stable. Top news stories today “Enquiries into the incident are continuin

Glasgow Car Hit Deliberate Hospital Police

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man 'deliberately' hit by motor on busy Glasgow streetA man has been deliberately hit by a motor on a busy Glasgow street.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow pharmacy left closed after man 'deliberately' hit by carA Glasgow pharmacy has been left closed after a man was 'deliberately' hit by a motor.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow street taped off after man deliberately hit by vehicle in DrumchapelPolice and paramedics responded to the incident which left a 42-year-old man injured on Achamore Road at around 11.05pm on Thursday night. Police remain at the scene this morning.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Man 'deliberately struck' by vehicle on residential Glasgow streetA man has been deliberately hit by a motor on a residential street ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Three cars deliberately set ablaze on residential street in GlasgowDetectives are appealing for information after three cars were deliberately set ablaze on a residential street in the south side of Glasgow. The incident happened at 11.40pm on Monday, March 11.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »