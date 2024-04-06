Stamford Elementary School Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault

A Stamford elementary school teacher has been charged with a dozen counts of sexual assault for allegedly touching kids inappropriately. The police department said they arrested Andrew Park, who is accused of inappropriately touching 12 girls. All of the victims were Park's students, according to police. On Feb. 23, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) notified the Stamford Police Department of the allegations. The police department then opened up their own investigation.

Investigators said 12 girls at Strawberry Hill Elementary School claimed they were inappropriately touched by one of their teachers.In a statement, Stamford Public Schools said Park was immediately placed on leave after the district was made aware of the allegations. "Stamford Public Schools commends those who came forward about this individual's alleged behavior and also commends school staff for their response," a statement from the school district read

Stamford Elementary School Teacher Charged Sexual Assault Inappropriate Touching Students

