Woman branded 'female Mizzy' filmed punching people in random attacks

A woman - who has been branded the 'female Mizzy' - was seen punching people in the face in a series of random attacks shared on Snapchat . One clip showed her hitting a woman in the face while she sat on her phone on a Bakerloo Line train. She could be heard saying 'don't look at me like that again' while looming over the victim. 'I swear to God, I will box you in your face,' she added as other passengers scrambled to get away from her.

Another video showed the woman lashing out at a worker in a supermarket before running away. She was heard telling the member of staff afterwards: 'I swear to God, if you put hands on me I'll call the feds.' A third video, believed to include the same woman, showed a clash outside Westfield Stratford shopping centre

