Families Angry as Nottingham Triple Killer Given Hospital Order

The families of those who died in the Nottingham attacks have expressed their anger after triple killer Valdo Calocane was given a hospital order. Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were fatally stabbed on 13 June along with Ian Coates, 65. Their killer will be detained at a high-security hospital after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST, while Mr Coates was found dead with knife injuries in Magdala Road after his van was stolen. Pedestrians Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller were then driven at in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre. The 32-year-old, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia before the attacks, also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Speaking outside Nottingham Crown Court following sentencing on Thursday, the victims' families voiced their anger at the outcom





