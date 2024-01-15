Everton and Nottingham Forest Charged with Breaching Premier League Rules

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. Premier League clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-year period (£35m a season). Due to Forest spending two seasons in the Championship within the latest assessment period, the maximum loss they were allowed was £61m.

The Premier League said on Monday the two clubs have been charged after 'sustaining losses above the permitted thresholds for the assessment period ending season 2022/23'. Both have been referred to independent commissions which will determine the appropriate sanction. Nottingham Forest and Everton have 14 days to submit their formal answers to the complaints. If the new breaches are proven, the clubs face the threat of points deductions, or fines. It comes in addition to Everton being deducted 10 points last November - the largest sanction in the league's history - which the Toffees labelled as 'wholly disproportionate and unjust





