Man who killed Nottingham students and caretaker sentenced to high-security hospital

A man who killed two Nottingham University students and a school caretaker in a knife and van rampage was told he 'remains dangerous' as he was sentenced to be detained at a high-security hospital. Valdo Calocane, 32, repeatedly stabbed 19-year-olds Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar with a dagger as they walked home after a night out to celebrate the end of their exams.

He also knifed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, to death as he made his way to work at Huntingdon Academy in the early hours of 13 June last year. During sentencing, he was told he would be detained 'very probably for the rest of your life'. Prosecutors accepted Calocane's guilty pleas to their manslaughter, not murder, on the basis of diminished responsibility. He also admitted three counts of attempted murder after hitting three pedestrians in a van he stole from Mr Coates. Nottingham Crown Court heard Calocane, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, had previously been detained in hospital four times under mental health laws and had a history of refusing to take his medicatio





