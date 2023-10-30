Epic Games hints at start of Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter 5 is the next big chapter of the popular videogame. According to reputable leakers, the new chapter will come out in December 2023. While Epic Games hasn’t revealed anything about this, the latest hint nearly confirms the new chapter. The next two months will be very exciting for Fortnite players. Not only will Chapter 1 return in just a few days, but Epic will release a new chapter shortly after.

Considering that the first chapter ended more than four years ago, many players are excited for its return. However, it’s unknown if Epic Games will keep it in the game for longer than one season. The videogame will certainly keep evolving and bringing new content. Many reputable leakers claim that Fortnite Chapter 5 is around the corner, and this was seemingly confirmed by Epic.

