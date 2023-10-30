Kingdom Hearts Missing Link closed beta sign up and release date

Contents show How to sign up for Kingdom Hearts Missing Link closed beta Release date The future of one of Square Enix’s most popular franchises is very bright. Not only is there a numerically fourth installment in development, but the series is also coming to mobile with a new game. Square Enix has announced the Kingdom Hearts Missing Link closed beta release date and how to sign up right now for both iOS and Android. As previously mentioned, Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development.

All you need to do is visit the game’s official website and select beta test application. This will take you to a form to fill out. Alas, the application form only lists the United Kingdom and Australia as eligible countries. Also, even if you complete the application, there is no guarantee that you will receive an invite. You have until November 19th to submit your form and possibly secure a place.

