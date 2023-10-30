Fortnite: Will OG skins return next season?

OG Fortnite skins are among the most valuable digital items. Their value is high because a small number of players own them. Some of these skins were released in the early stages of Fortnite, which is why millions of players missed out on them. After Epic Games confirmed the return of Fortnite Chapter 1, many players began wondering if OG skins would come back. Considering how rare these skins are, there is no doubt that Epic would make a lot of money bringing them back.

However, Epic Games made it clear that Battle Pass skins will never return to Fortnite. While OG skins may not return next season, Epic may release new variants of them. After all, the company did a similar thing in Season X. Instead of re-releasing existing Battle Pass skins, the game developer released remixed versions of them. This would certainly be a great idea for the Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass.

