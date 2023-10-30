Hamilton reveals secret to getting epic Leclerc pass done with ‘draggy’ Mercedes

The highlight of Hamilton’s race came on Lap 40 when he pulled off a spectacular pass on Leclerc to grab second. Hamilton bravely dived down the inside of Leclerc’s Ferrari and almost put his wheels on the grass to get the move done.

“This weekend we’ve been very, very slow on the straight,” Hamilton said in the post-race conference. “ were very slippery on the straights so trying to follow a closely through turn 16 and 17 was really the only way that I could get close enough and have an opportunity to make the DRS impactful.

"I wasn't thinking it was going to last," he said about that final stint on the mediums."But I did some real sweet finesse. I was trying to drive like you.” “You want to start a long stint – or a stint – with the car understeering, because as the rears go off, the seesaw tips, and then it goes to oversteer. And when it goes to oversteer, that's when you're lost most often. Unless it's the other way around, where the front tyres are the issue, for example. headtopics.com

Hamilton and Leclerc Excluded from Race Results in AustinHamilton and Leclerc were excluded from the race results in Austin after the FIA found that their skid blocks had worn excessively. Chandhok suggests that their teammates should have also been checked for similar setups. He would have been willing to wait for the final results if it meant assessing the entire grid. Read more ⮕

Plank Rule Breach Leads to Disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc at US Grand PrixKarun Chandhok explains the reasons behind the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the US Grand Prix due to a violation of plank rules. Read more ⮕

Verstappen and Hamilton face penalties as Leclerc takes poleVerstappen and Hamilton are summoned to the stewards, while Leclerc secures pole position. Verstappen trails Leclerc by 0.120 sec in qualifying. Read more ⮕

Verstappen and Hamilton face penalties as Leclerc takes poleVerstappen and Hamilton are summoned to the stewards, while Leclerc secures pole position. Verstappen trails Leclerc by 0.120 sec in qualifying. Read more ⮕

Hamilton and Leclerc Excluded from Race Result in AustinLewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were excluded from the result of the last weekend's race in Austin after their underfloor planks were found to have worn away more than the allowed limit. The FIA initially planned to only check Hamilton and Leclerc's cars, but expanded the checks to other cars due to concerns of a wider problem. Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton moves into second with 'very brave' overtake of Charles Leclerc'That's very brave!' | Hamilton's bold overtake to take P2 from Leclerc Read more ⮕