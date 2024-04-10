Dundee vs Rangers Match Postponed Again Due to Pitch Conditions

The match between Dundee and Rangers at Dens Park has been postponed again after the pitch failed a second inspection carried out by referee Don Robertson. The official had deemed the park playable this morning following an 11am inspection, but with heavy rain continuing to fall in the city, another look at the surface was scheduled for 3.30pm. The pitch has failed that check, and the rearranged game that was eventually expected to go ahead at 7.45pm will now have to be rearranged once more.

Robertson had told Sky Sports earlier that there was still some doubt about the game despite passing the 11am inspection."I was asked by the league to come up this morning and conduct that inspection. "Obviously, there have been some issues with the pitch recently. I wanted to come up early and have an early sight of the pitch. At the moment, it's playable. I'm quite comfortable that the pitch is playable and safe for the players to play. "All areas of the pitch including areas where there were concerns a couple of weeks ago when the match was postponed and subsequently, that's the situation just now as we stand. Everyone is aware of the weather forecast for the area this afternoon. "I think everyone is already aware if the issues Dundee have had with their pitch, certainly recently. There are a couple of areas that as I see it right now it is playable, but they are already quite we

