Dundee's Scottish Premiership match against Rangers postponed due to heavy rain

Dundee 's rearranged Scottish Premiership match at home to Rangers is off following a second pitch inspection. An initial check just before 11am saw the Dens Park surface deemed as playable by match referee Don Robertson, however, a second inspection was required due to heavy rain forecast in the area. Covers had been in place over some areas of concern since Tuesday and those spots were protected again following the first check.

Stream Scottish Premiership and more with NOWAll you need to know - Streaming Sky Sports with NOWGet Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports AppFree-to-watch Scottish Premiership highlightsHowever, the heavy rain means the fixture is off for a second time - with the original game postponed on March 17 after heavy rain. This is the fifth match Dundee have had called off at the Scot Foam Stadium and the club may now face action from the league's governing body, the SPFL. The game has been rescheduled for a third time and will take place on April 17 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports. Dundee's game at home to Motherwell last Saturday only went ahead after a third pitch inspection two hours before kick-off. What happens next? The fixture will now take place next Wednesday at 8pm live on Sky Sports, with the SPFL revealing contingency measures had been in place since last mont

Dundee Scottish Premiership Rangers Postponed Heavy Rain Rescheduled Sky Sports

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dundee vs Rangers postponed: Scottish Premiership clash called off due to heavy rain around Dens ParkRangers have hit out at the manner of the late decision to call off their game at Dundee on Sunday, saying they were left 'angered' by a lack of communication.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rangers 'angered' by Dundee after Scottish Premiership game is postponed'It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Rangers 'angered' by Dundee after Scottish Premiership game is postponed'It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers: Scottish Premiership game at Dens Park off after second pitch inspectionDundee's rearranged Scottish Premiership match at home to Rangers is off following a second pitch inspection.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Premiership: Five games on amid Dundee pitch controversyWatch or listen to Sportsound Open All Mics, watch Sportscene results, and follow live text updates of Saturday's SPFL matches.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Rangers vs Celtic: A Crucial Match in Scottish PremiershipReigning champions, Celtic currently lead the table by a single point, but with a game in hand, Rangers have the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals. A win would put them two points ahead and set them up nicely for their trip to Dundee just three days later. However, if Celtic manage to secure their third derby victory of the Scottish Premiership season, they'll extend their lead to four points, putting them firmly in control of their quest for a third consecutive title.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »