Dundee Club Secretary Blames Climate Change for Pitch Problems

Dundee club secretary Eric Drysdale has blamed climate change for the problems his club is facing with their pitch. Tonight's match with Rangers was postponed for a second time today, the fifth match at Dens Park to face the axe this season. The SPFL has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Tayside club while Rangers released a stinging statement criticising the situation.🗣️"This years rainfall is 35% higher than the last 10 years average - that shows the effects of climate change .

" Dundee club secretary Eric Drysdale admits 'urgent' work is needed on the Dens Park after a fifth call-off this season and the club facing SPFL action ⬇️He told Sky Sports:"I can understand people are annoyed at this and are looking at it as Dundee's fault. What I would say is that from the research we have done in the last few days this year's rainfall is 35 per cent higher than the 10 year average - that shows the effects of climate change on it and it shows the work we have to do urgently on the Dens Park pitch." Asked if the pitch is not up to standard, Drysdale defended the quality of the surface and pointed again to the extreme nature of the weather faced this seaso

