Cycling Launches New Intrigue X Advanced and Intrigue X Series for Trail Riders

Cycling , the bike company dedicated to getting more women to ride bikes, launches the new Intrigue X Advanced and Intrigue X series. These bikes are designed for intermediate and expert-level trail riders . Liv says that the Intrigue X is a “standout performance mid-travel trail bike”. And that it’s “perfect for navigating everything from playful, gravity-fed trails to rugged singletrack.” Key features include mid-travel suspension (150mm front, and 140mm rear), and adjustable geometry .
The adjustable geometry is done with both the flip-chip Maestro 3 suspension and the new flip-chip headset. More and more women are mountain biking, and this mid-travel trail category is where we saw a huge opportunity for our community. The Intrigue family has always been about getting more women out onto the trail, progressing their skills, and growing their confidence. With the introduction of the Intrigue X, we are proud to provide a bike that can handle rough terrain, while remaining super agile and efficient. Coupled with customizable geometry, this is the bike that will grow intermediate riders into advanced, advanced into expert, and beyond. Both the Intrigue X Advanced and Intrigue X boast adjustable geometry. This will allow riders to customize the geo to match the trail, riding style, and rear wheel size. The flip chip Maestro 3 system enables adjustments to the headtube and seat tube angle, as well as bottom bracket height
Intrigue X Advanced Trail Riders Mountain Biking Mid-Travel Suspension Adjustable Geometry
