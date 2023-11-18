Danny Cipriani's Estranged Wife Victoria Has Furious Spat with Model Isa Yasmijn

Danny Cipriani 's estranged wife Victoria allegedly had a furious spat with model Isa Yasmijn after she saw her husband chatting to Isa at an event. The sportsman, 36, and the mental health campaigner, 42, who married in April 2021, called time on their relationship a fortnight ago following a series of 'difficult' rows over text messages on his phone, MailOnline exclusively revealed.

Victoria is said to have confronted fitness trainer Isa at the event before later finding the messages shared with Isa and other women. It is claimed there was nearly a scrap between Victoria and Isa at a November 4 event hosted by rugby player Danny and self-help guru Garrett Kramer at the Four Seasons in London’s Mayfair. A source told The Sun: 'Something was different about him. Normally Danny only has eyes for Vic but he wasn’t giving her half the attention he usually would. Bust-up: Danny Cipriani 's estranged wife Victoria allegedly had a furious spat with model Isa Yasmijn after she saw her husband chatting to Isa at an even





Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Danny Cipriani's Marriage Crumbles Over Autobiography RevelationsFriends claim that Danny Cipriani's marriage to wife Victoria ended after she read about his sexual past in his autobiography. The couple, who married in April 2021, split following arguments over text messages and Victoria's reservations about the explicit content in the book. The autobiography, released in September, detailed Cipriani's sexual encounters and his decision to include them may have contributed to the shock split.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Danny Cipriani shares cryptic quote after pulling out of I'm A Celebrity amid marriage breakdownDanny Cipriani has shared a cryptic quote after it was revealed he pulled out of starring from this year's I'm A Celebrity amid the ongoing breakdown of his two-year marriage. The ex-England fly-half, 36, was understood to be getting paid a six-figure sum to appear in the Jungle but, just days before the show was due to air, he announced the split from his wife Victoria. And the sportsman took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday with an inspirational post focused on 'following your heart' and being 'true to yourself'.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: EastEnders: Danny Dyer gives most Danny Dyer response to Dean's returnIn a flash, everything changes…

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: EastEnders: Danny Dyer gives most Danny Dyer response to Dean's returnIn a flash, everything changes…

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Danny Cipriani, 36, SPLITS from wife Victoria, 42, after two years of marriage following a series of...Lizzie Cundy says Danny Cipriani helped her through split from ex-husband Jason. The showbiz guru praised the footballer, who she admitted 'hadn't received the best press at times', for showing her her feminine side again.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Autumn Statement could be brilliant opportunity for Isa rules shake-upReports suggest that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing an Isa shake-up which could make it easier for savers to take advantage of improved rates.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »