Danny Cipriani shares cryptic quote after pulling out of I'm A Celebrity amid marriage breakdown

Danny Cipriani has shared a cryptic quote after pulling out of I'm A Celebrity due to his marriage breakdown . He posted an inspirational message on Instagram about following your heart and being true to yourself.





DAİLYMAİLUK: Danny Cipriani's Marriage Crumbles Over Autobiography RevelationsFriends claim that Danny Cipriani's marriage to wife Victoria ended after she read about his sexual past in his autobiography. The couple, who married in April 2021, split following arguments over text messages and Victoria's reservations about the explicit content in the book. The autobiography, released in September, detailed Cipriani's sexual encounters and his decision to include them may have contributed to the shock split.

