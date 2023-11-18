New Drug Offers Hope in Preventing Breast Cancer

Earlier this month the NHS announced that thousands of healthy women in England would be offered a drug that could stop them getting breast cancer – and, in response, my social media went into meltdown. I am used to being contacted by people searching for medical information. As an NHS GP with an interest in women’s health, I use social media to raise awareness of poorly understood health issues and explain exciting medical discoveries.

But the response I received when I turned to Instagram to speak about this new drug was on another level. The treatment is called anastrozole, and studies show this daily pill, when given to women with a high genetic risk of developing breast cancer , it halves their chances of getting it for at least five years. Given that every year more than 55,000 women in the UK get breast cancer and 11,000 die from it, that is a huge deal. Combine that with the fact that anastrozole costs just 4p a tablet, and it is easy to see why some people believe this is a miracle dru





