Couple to Cycle in Memory of Their Late Baby

A couple who lost their baby just hours after he was born will be cycling hundreds of kilometres from Nottingham in his memory. Forest Patrick John Eynon died on June 23 last year after his mum Sam, 38, went into premature labour . Sam and husband Joe, 38, who do not have any other children, are now trying to create something positive from their tragedy by raising money for a charity supporting those going through similar experiences.

The couple plan to cycle from Nottingham to Amsterdam, joined by a small group of friends and Joe's dad David. The plan is to set off from Holme Pierrepont on May 26, cycling to Lincoln and Hull before taking an overnight ferry to Rotterdam and completing the final leg of their journey on May 28. The 155-mile trek will be raising money for Tommy's, a charity providing expert advice and funding pioneering research to prevent stillbirths, miscarriages and premature births. Sam, who works as an illustrator, said: "Doing this challenge in Forest's name will be a huge achievement. I want to channel my love for my son into something positive. Forest wasn't with us for long but, through our actions, I want to show the difference he made to the world." Joe, who works as a critical care nurse at the Queen's Hospital in Burton, added: "I wanted to raise money for Tommy's so that other families might be spared feeling what we felt. I'm looking forward to sharing this adventure with loved ones and making memories like the ones Forest should have had

