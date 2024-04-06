Father and Son Cycle 550 Miles in Memory of Niece Who Died from Brain Cancer

A father and son from Lisburn are embarking on a 550 miles cycle in memory of their beloved niece and cousin who died from brain cancer in 2021. On Thursday, Don Thompson, a Partner in Belfast-based commercial law firm, McKees, his son Josh, 17, and family friend Andy Gallagher set off from Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway to Snargate in Kent to the house where Don grew up with his sister Bridget, brother Peter and sister Rachel.

They are taking on the challenge to raise funds for brain tumour research charity, Abbie’s Army, in memory of little Evie Poolman. Speaking about his niece Evie, who died from brain cancer in 2021, Don said she was "a beautiful little girl with the most incredible spirit

Father Son Cycle Memory Niece Cousin Brain Cancer Charity Fundraising Abbie’S Army Evie Poolman

