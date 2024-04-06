Road Closures in Nottingham City Centre for New Cycle Route

City centre roads will face closures for four weeks starting this weekend as Nottingham City Council is finalising works for a new cycle route . The overnight closures will affect London Road Island and Lower Parliament Street. The cross-city cycle route will connect the so-called ' Western Cycle Corridor ' along Castle Boulevard and the ' Eastern Cycle Corridor ' alongside Daleside Road with a segregated cycle path.

The four-week final stage of the project will involve resurfacing works on London Road Roundabout, Lower Parliament Street, Hollow Stone, and Fisher Gate. Works start on the night of Sunday, April 7, and will take place overnight Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am. Road closures will be in place with signed diversions. During the works, there will be lane closures during the daytime as well

Road Closures Nottingham City Council Cycle Route Western Cycle Corridor Eastern Cycle Corridor

