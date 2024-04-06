Tesco tests new scheme charging for hangers in select stores

Tesco customers have been left fuming over a "sneaky charge" on an item that used to be free in some UK stores. The supermarket giant has confirmed it is testing a new scheme in certain shops that sell F&F clothing. Shoppers at these stores have the option to buy a hanger for 10p, along with the clothing item they purchase, or leave it behind to avoid the additional charge.

The initiative aims to cut down on the chain's plastic use and so far, the trial is reportedly going well, with an increase in the number of hangers being reused. Customers who have noticed the new charge have voiced their opinions on social media. READ MORE: One Reddit user described it as a "sneaky charge being imposed on customers" as they had never encountered it before. They said: "So, was in Tesco today, got some swimming clothes for the kids and my wife got a dress

Tesco Scheme Charge Hangers F&F Clothing Plastic Use Customers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesco issues 'key' freezer message to anybody who buys milkThe supermarket giant has revealed how to correctly store milk if you're buying pints

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Tesco shoppers raging over Clubcard points change say 'there was no warning'Tesco shoppers say they are 'disappointed' as a scheme that let you earn extra Clubcard points is axed - and the supermarket giant has released a statement in response.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

10 surprising Tesco Clubcard voucher deals - including Disney+While Tesco Clubcard vouchers have lost value over recent years there are plenty of things to spend those hard earned points on and not just money off your groceries

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

10 surprising Tesco Clubcard voucher offers - including Disney+While Tesco Clubcard vouchers have lost value over recent years there are plenty of things to spend those hard earned points on and not just money off your groceries

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Tesco issues advice to shoppers who buys milk to help save moneyTesco, the UK's biggest grocer, has revealed how to correctly store milk if you're buying pints from the supermarket giant.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Tesco shoppers say they're disappointed as Clubcard offer endsTesco has stopped a popular way for shoppers to earn extra Clubcard points and fans of the supermarket are not happy

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »