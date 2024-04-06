Tesco tests new scheme charging for hangers in select stores

Tesco customers have been left fuming over a "sneaky charge" on an item that used to be free in some UK stores. The supermarket giant has confirmed it is testing a new scheme in certain shops that sell F&F clothing. Shoppers at these stores have the option to buy a hanger for 10p, along with the clothing item they purchase, or leave it behind to avoid the additional charge.
The initiative aims to cut down on the chain's plastic use and so far, the trial is reportedly going well, with an increase in the number of hangers being reused. Customers who have noticed the new charge have voiced their opinions on social media. READ MORE: One Reddit user described it as a "sneaky charge being imposed on customers" as they had never encountered it before. They said: "So, was in Tesco today, got some swimming clothes for the kids and my wife got a dress
Tesco Scheme Charge Hangers F&F Clothing Plastic Use Customers
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »