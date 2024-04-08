Stephen Mulhern's Absence from Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Explained

Stephen Mulhern 's unexpected absence from last night's Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway episode on ITV raised a few eyebrows, but assurances have been given as to why he wasn't present, and more importantly, if he's set for a comeback. The 47-year-old TV presenter was reportedly taken ill at the eleventh hour, forcing him to bow out from the show.

However, ITV has now confirmed he'll be back for the final act of the entertainment favourite, with it being announced via his representative, saying: "Stephen was due to be involved in one of the sketches in tonight's show but sadly he was unable to take part due to him feeling unwell. He's looking forward to being back for the final next weekend." This confirmation means viewers can anticipate seeing Stephen make a comeback, featuring in the-never-to-be-seen-again finale episode of the loved programme, that stalwarts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have decided to wrap up following an impressive 22-year stint. It's already been revealed fans will be treated to an eerie Spectacular Farewell Special airing next Saturday, , reports the Mirror. Stephen's absence sparked a swift rewrite, enabling I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Jordan North to step in and hold the fort. Promoting the pulling down of curtains on any more Saturday Night Takeaway presentations for the moment, Ant shared with viewers: "We just thought it was the perfect time with series 2

