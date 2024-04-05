Cole Palmer's Hat-Trick Secures Dramatic Win for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino believes Cole Palmer has proved he is a "top player" after his hat-trick helped Chelsea secure a dramatic win against Manchester United . The 21-year-old's last two goals came in stoppage time, with the winner the latest scored in Premier League history, coming at 100 minutes 39 seconds. Palmer is now one of four players on 16 goals in the Premier League this season and just two behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot .

When he signed for Chelsea on deadline day for a deal worth £42.5m some eyebrows were raised at the fee, however that now looks like a bargain. "One of the best skills is his mentality and his capacity to deal with the pressure." Pochettino said. "He's young and I think it's his first season playing very consistently. I think it's amazing how he is dealing with the pressure. That is all that can be a very good player

