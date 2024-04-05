Scottish Council Approves Property Flood Resilience Grant

A Scottish council has approved a property flood resilience grant to help homeowners and businesses reduce internal damage caused by flooding. Fife Council will provide up to £5000 per applicant, aiming to benefit homeowners financially and mentally and reduce downtime after flood events . The council has allocated £500,000 to protect properties in Fife from flooding. Over the past four years, there have been approximately 1300 reports of flooding in the area.

The council is already working to protect its housing stock and is now extending assistance to private sector properties

