Cole Palmer's Hat-Trick Secures 4-3 Win for Chelsea against Manchester United

A Cole Palmer hat-trick gave Chelsea a spectacular 4-3 win against Manchester United on Thursday night. Conor Gallagher and a Palmer penalty saw Chelsea race into an early lead at Stamford Bridge, before Manchester United mounted an unlikely comeback. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes levelled the game before the break, before the Argentine forward looked to have won it after heading in from Antony’s stupendous assist.
But as the match headed into deep stoppage time, the Blues were given another spot-kick and Palmer once again scored to salvage a point, before the England star struck again just 82 seconds later to secure all three for the home sid
Cole Palmer Hat-Trick Chelsea Manchester United Victory Comeback Stoppage Time
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Cole Palmer’s treble sinks Manchester United and gives Chelsea stunning late winThe Chelsea forward, a fan of the Old Trafford club as a youngster, stunned the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Cole Palmer’s treble sinks Manchester United and gives Chelsea stunning late winThe Chelsea forward, a fan of the Old Trafford club as a youngster, stunned the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »