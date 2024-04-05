Lulu dismisses her previous book on romance with David Bowie

Lulu played coy on her past romance with David Bowie as she insisted she's 'happy on my own' and not looking for love. The singer, 75, previously claimed she was in love with the late rock star who died in 2016 and discussed their romance in her book I Don't Want To Fight and in a 2017. But speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Lulu dismissed her earlier book as 'drivel' and simply replied: 'No comment' when asked about him.

She said: 'That book was a load of drivel - the next one will be the one. At that point when that book came out to be honest with you, I did the best I could. 'I have learnt so much, I've been up and down. I'm older and I think I wasn't ready to be as vulnerable and to be as authentic and honest, not that I was a phone

Lulu David Bowie Romance Book Drivel Love

