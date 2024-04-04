Raphael Varane returns for Manchester United's match against Chelsea

Raphael Varane is in the Manchester United squad to face Chelsea after recovering from an injury. Jonny Evans is also in the squad. Erik ten Hag has three centre-backs to pick from. Mason Mount and Amad are also part of the squad.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans boost Manchester United amid defensive crisisVictor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all absent.

Raphael Varane pulled out of Manchester United game after ‘potentially fatal’ concussion...Dean Saunders believes the Manchester United players are not giving their all and urges the club to sell Bruno Fernandes

Varane and Evans set to be available for Manchester United's fixture against ChelseaRaphael Varane and Jonny Evans are expected to be fit for Manchester United's Premier League match against Chelsea. Varane is hopeful of recovering from an impact injury, while Evans is set to return after missing the last two games. Their availability comes at a good time as other center-back options are ruled out due to injuries.

Manchester United's Varane suffers injury in Brentford clashManchester United defender Raphael Varane was substituted at half-time due to an injury during the match against Brentford. Despite a late goal from Mason Mount, Brentford responded with a goal from Kristoffer Ajer, resulting in a draw.

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

