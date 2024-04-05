Nottingham City Council Apologises for Late Payment of Bus Passes

Nottingham City Council is apologising to some of its staff after their bus passes were put at risk because the council was late in paying for them. The authority has ended up resolving the issue just one day before the bus passes were due to be withdrawn after Nottingham City Transport 's "repeated requests" for payment fell on deaf ears.

A spending control board, set up in the wake of the council's effective declaration of bankruptcy, was said to have been "sat on" a request to approve the cost of the travel passes. The council's lack of payment came despite the fact that the authority takes money to pay for the passes out of the wages of participating employees each month. The letter from Nottingham City Transport, sent just days ago, read: "Thank you for travelling with Nottingham City Transport and signing up to our Easyrider Partnership scheme through your employer. We are contacting you to advise that your Easyrider travel will be stopped on Saturday 6th April 202

Nottingham City Council Bus Passes Late Payment Apology Nottingham City Transport

